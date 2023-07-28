Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Finally, after a long wait, Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are finally back with their family drama. The film, which marks the return of filmmaker Karan Johar into the direction, stars an ensemble cast of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the pivotal roles. The hype around the film has been high ever since its trailer was dropped online.

The film has been garnering positive from the audience and critics and fans have been showering all the love on the film. The KJo directorial, on the other hand, got a wide release across the nation, which seems to have worked in its favour.

As per the early trends flowing in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has opened on the expected lines. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has collected 10-12 crore* on the opening day if its release at the box office. However, the earnings could go a bit higher depending on how the late-night shows’ perform. On the other hand, Barbenheimer is also impacting the film as many theatres have retained screens for Barbie & Oppenheimer.

As the film has been receiving positive responses from the audience and critic, word of mouth will likely come in place from tomorrow, giving it decent growth over the weekend. However, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will face a real test on Monday after enjoying a gala time at the box office over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with 3.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “At the core, it’s all about the clash of two contrasting Desi families – the ‘Crazy Rich Indians’ power-packed Punjabis ‘Randhawas’ & the classy Bengali babus ‘Chatterjees’. But, it’s not Rocky (Ranveer Singh) & Rani (Alia Bhatt) who fall for each other to give birth to this emotional & entertaining carnage between two groups, it’s their grandparents. Yep, an important sub-plot made me think about Golmaal 3, but sooner than enough Karan Johar adds his twists and turns to mould this into Rocky & Rani’s ‘Prem Kahaani’.”

Well, let’s what and watch how well the film will perform at the box office?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

