Getting a big screen for the audience is what every studio wants for their movies. While IMAx is one of the biggest players in terms of providing screens for movies, it has made clear that the highly anticipated Dune sequel is set to have a “very long run time in IMAX”, five to six weeks, meaning The Marvels won’t have access to those screens when it opens November 10th. Read on ahead to know more about it.

While the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer sequel movie has been one of the most anticipated movies for a long time, the buzz of The Marvels teases that it might bring something good for the superhero fandom. Considering the recent performance of the MCU projects, the Brie Larson starrer movie does hold a lot of expectations, and we wonder how it would turn out to be!

Comicbook reports on how the report that Warner Bros. will delay Dune 2 “is not true”. It was said the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike had called the film’s November release date into question. However, reacting to the same, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said that the Timothée Chalamet starrer Dune 2 is “highly unlikely to move” from its original release date. “In addition, Dune has a very long run time in IMAX, up to five or six weeks,” added the CEO, which might affect The Marvels.

If Dune 2 is set to run for a long time, it does raise concern for the Brie Larson starrer The Marvels, as the movie will be released a week later. It won’t have access to the IMAX screens when it opens on November 10th, which is a blow for Marvel Studios. “I feel quite strongly that it’s not going to move,” said the CEO about the reports of Dune 2 being delayed.

While it was the recent Barbenheimer wave, which showed two of the biggest movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, clashing at the Box Office, it seems the audiences will see another battle in November.

