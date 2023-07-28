With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the superhero fandom got to see the trio of web slingers, which was a dream come true moment for the world. It was not only all the Peter Parkers who showed up in the Marvel Cinematic Univer, but also the iconic villains who showed their true colours in the movie. Among all, it was Willem Dafoe’s return as the Green Goblin which kept the legacy of his evil character. With all that, new concept art shows the iconic villain wearing an Iron Man suit, which has made netizens lose their mind.

The superhero fandom is yet to get over Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actor did a splendid job in the recently released Oppenheimer, the superhero fandom might never get to see him donning his iconic Iron Man suit.

The Direct posted photos of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in an Iron Man suit from the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie artbook. In the concept art photos, the villain is seen riding on one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio’s drones. Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, is seen wearing the Iron Man Mark VI armour, which was first seen in Iron Man 2 when Tony Stark revamps his arc reactor with a modified core.

Another concept art photo from the Spider-Man: No Way Home shows him in purple and gold Iron Man armour. The suit has Iron Man boots and a green drone to match his classic look from the comics and past Tobey Maguire movies.

From the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie Book pic.twitter.com/6Qln76S7jn — Saved You A Click CBM (@SYACCBM) July 27, 2023

Reacting to the photo, a user wrote, “We dodged a whole nuke holy f*ck”

We dodged a whole nuke holy fuck — Comics Run the World (@ComicsRTW) July 27, 2023

Another said, “glad this stayed in the vault”

glad this stayed in the vault — 📍 (@luvtilmon) July 27, 2023

“I’m very glad this didn’t happen. The only concept art that I’ve seen for Goblin that would have been better is putting the mask on the glider,” added another.

I’m very glad this didn’t happen. The only concept art that I’ve seen for Goblin that would have been better is putting the mask on the glider. — Connor Anderson (@Mgkman13) July 27, 2023

With all that, let us know what do you have to say about the concept art photo from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Do you think Green Goblin in the Iron Man suit would have been a nice idea?

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

