Robert Downey Jr and Taylor Swift are two of the biggest celebrities and though there is no connection between the two, they once apparently took a dig at each other. And, it was reportedly Downey Jr who started it all after he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Taylor then gave it back to him with the music video of The Man. Scroll down to know what really went down.

Taylor Swift was recently in news for her split with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Robert Downey Jr, on the other hand, made a lot of public appearances recently with an intention to promote his new flick Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Robert Downey Jr taking a soft dig at Taylor Swift, as per Ace Showbiz, the actor in 2020 appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his new movie Dolittle. While showing off his animal knowledge, Robert Downey after speaking about a bunch of animals, spoke about a female spider killing the male after mating, saying, “She literally eats her ex, this is also seen with another species, the Tayloress Swiftess. Or no, no, no, she’s actually not cruel. She just writes a song about you. She’s a sweet species.” The actor, at the time, was brutally trolled by the loyal fans of Taylor Swift for comparing her to female spiders which are infamous for killing their male partners.

Soon enough, Taylor Swift decided to give it back with the music video of her single The Man. Though the singer herself never confirmed it, many believed the video was aimed at Robert Downey Jr.

The music video release by the Love Story hitmaker saw her character decked up as a man suited and wearing glasses with arms outstretched- much like a moment from the first Iron Man film. Some claimed that the video also took a dig at the celebrity manager Scooter Braun who handles musicians like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

The apparent feud between Robert Downey Jr and Taylor Swift ended there as no more potshots were fired at each other.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man Was Crowned As The ‘Godfather Of Superhero Movies’ By ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans: “This Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Him” [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News