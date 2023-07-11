Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world, with a massive fan following. She’s currently touring with her ‘Eras Tour’, and social media is flooded with fans’ reels, and although we couldn’t attend the concert, we still can’t stop sobbing over the viral videos. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Taylor’s mother revealed the back story about her hit track ‘Love Story’ and how her parents’ disapproval of a man led to this beautiful song. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Taylor enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 267 million followers on Instagram. She recently released Taylor’s version of ‘Speak Now’, and the video of ‘I Can See You’ starring Joey King and her alleged ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and the duo also appeared in her latest concert a while ago.

Now talking about her hit track ‘Love Story’, an Instagram page named Insane 1989 shared a video of Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea Swift, talking about the inspiration for her famous track and said, “By the time she was 17-year-old, and her dad and I strongly disapproved of a certain young man and rightfully so. But she was mad, she was real mad.”

Her mother continued, adding, “She went to her room, and she closed the door, and she came out about an hour later with a song called ‘Love Story’.” Watch the video below:

Taylor Swift really made her parents proud with her music!

What are your thoughts about the story behind her iconic ‘Love Story’ track? Tell us in the space below.

