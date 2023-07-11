Jennifer Garner, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck, might now be in a good place, but there was once a time when she went through a bad phase soon after their divorce, which ultimately resulted in her facing a difficult situation while performing an intimate scene with the Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston in their film, Wakefield. Scroll below to get the deets.

Jennifer and Ben worked together in films like Pearl Harbour and Daredevil, with their romance news making the headlines in 2004. Ben proposed to her in April 2005, and they tied the knot in June of that year, but after a decade of being together, the couple parted ways in 2015.

Jennifer Garner, after the divorce, featured in Wakefield (2016) alongside Bryan Cranston, where she had to do an intimate scene with the Breaking Bad star. Jennifer, who was reportedly away from the touch of intimacy, faced difficulty in filming the scene. In her interview with Vanity Fair said, “When you haven’t been kissed for over eight months, it’s strange. But it’s my job. It’s nine in the morning, and you think I could really use a shot of alcohol.”

Jennifer Garner further added, “Then, after a take or two, after everyone has seen your b**bs and love handles, you just want to take every crew member and be like, ‘Please have mercy on me!’”

The 13 Going 30 star shared an emotional connection with her Alias co-star Victor Garber after her traumatic divorce from Ben Affleck. She said, “From the first moment we met. there was this inexplicable chemistry and connection, this understanding that we were on the same page. She’s one of the most important people in my life.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck co-parent three children Violet, Seraphina Rose and Samuel. Affleck is now happily married to the global icon Jennifer Lopez.

