Leonardo DiCaprio is among the most celebrated actors in the world. While many of his roles did not end up winning an Oscar, he did win millions of hearts with his impeccable craft. He has done it all, from starring in romance dramas, action thrillers and more, to doing some raunchy scenes with Hollywood’s A-list actresses. Although many actresses would be glad to work with him, Leo once begged Steven Spielberg to add Jennifer Garner’s scene in his 2002 film Catch Me If You Can.

Among the many characters that he played, Leo’s portrayal of Frank Abagnale in the 2002 film Catch Me If You Can still remains the favourite of many movie-buffs. Scroll down to learn why he begged for that scene with Garner.

Being a perfectionist, Leonardo DiCaprio believes in a thorough research about anyone he is about to play. Despite the fact that the 2002 movie was based on a book of the same name written by the conman himself, Frank Abagnale Jr, Leo read and heard many other episodes from the former’s life.

Talking about the same, he once said, “I learned about this episode from Frank’s life in preparation for the role, it is mentioned in his autobiography and audio seminars,” per VK. The actor continued, “You know, it was kind of like a book on film in which he told stories from his real life. To be honest, this case made me laugh almost to tears! You have no idea ! After all it was actually incredibly unique, bright, and, I would even say a grand segment from Frank’s life.” The actor referred to the scene involving Jennifer Garner’s prostitute character Cheryl Anne.

Since the incident was not a part of the original screenplay, Leonardo DiCaprio begged before director Steven Spielberg to add it as he found it unique. The actor said, “I called Steven and begged him to include it in the script. And he did, he listened to me ! The episode ended up safely in the movie, not on the floor of the editing room, which I’m unspeakably glad.”

For the unversed, the scene saw Leonardo DiCaprio’s Frank Abagnale Jr paying Jennifer Garner’s Cheryl a cheque for $1400. As he had earlier agreed to give Cheryl a grand for one night, the latter gave him a change of $400. As a result, the cheque turned out to be a counterfeit, and Frank had successfully earned $400 for nothing.

The scene turned out to be a win-win situation for everyone involved. While it was a perfect fit for the movie, Jennifer Garner also received much-needed recognition in Hollywood.

