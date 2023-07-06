Leonardo DiCaprio has an insane fan following, which is bound to be since he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. His loyal fans are always willing to cross the limits, but only a few lucky ones get to meet the actor. One such incident happened way back in 2014 when a DiCaprio fan rushed to him during a movie event in California, but things got a bit awkward between them. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Leonardo DiCaprio, on the work front, is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon, where he once again reunites with his all-time favourite Martin Scorsese. The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons among a few others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the embarrassing fan moment, according to Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio landed at the red carpet event of Santa Barbara Film Festival to accept an award for his movie The Wolf of Wall Street along with Martin Scorsese. DiCaprio was busy getting clicked by the paparazzi when he was jumped by a male admirer who rushed towards the actor after breaching the security. The man then quickly got on his knees and got hold of DiCaprio’s legs appearing very close to the actor’s crot*h. DiCaprio handled the situation very calmly looking all amused before the security got hold of the man. The male admirer turned out to be Vitalii Sediuk, a Ukrainian TV host, who is infamous for his pranks with Hollywood A-listers.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s admirer, Vitalii Sediuk, is the same person who once got slapped by Will Smith after the former tried to kiss him during a movie premiere in Moscow. Sediuk also made headlines when he surprisingly gave a croct*h hug to Bradley Cooper in 2014 and even once attempted to intervene in Adele’s Grammy speech.

Speaking of embarrassing fan moments similar to that of Leonardo DiCaprio, public figures like Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, Cardi B, and Shawn Mendes among many others have earlier got into awkward situations.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’s Storyline Is Now Probably Out – Thanks To ‘Doctor Strange’ Benedict Cumberbatch & His Recent Big Revelations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News