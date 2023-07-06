Benedict Cumberbatch gave the fans new hope with his confirmation of returning to the MCU in a recent interaction. The actor is seen in the role of Doctor Strange, and his solo film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last year did not get the expected reaction from the audience. Now with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America gone, his character is in an eminent position in the current timeline and may shape the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty storyline; at least what fans seem to think!

In Benedict’s last solo film, the audience was introduced to Clea in the post-credit scene, who informed him about the incursion he caused because of his tampering with the Multiverse during that film and in Spider-Man: No Way Home while helping Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

As soon as Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he would be returning to the MCU and said that there are some Marvel capers in the making next year; with that he opened up a plethora of discussions among fans on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit as per We Got This Covered, eventually giving a basic idea of what one can expect in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The fans talked about the role Doctor Strange could be playing during the events of Phase Five and Six, and one of the popular theories suggests Doctor Strange would be the focal point of the multiverse saga and he would be greatly responsible for saving the world now that Iron Man and Captain America is out of the scene.

As per the theory, like the way he fixed the crack in the timeline in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he might do something similar in the upcoming Avengers films as well; among them one is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will again be centred around Kang who is a master time traveller and MCU has been trying to set him up as the next big baddie and to deal with someone as powerful as him Doctor Strange is the only hope and the eligible guy left since no one knows whether Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch is alive or not.

Besides Doctor Strange and Wanda, other MCU superheroes presently do not have the power to fix the multiverse or the incursions that were teased in DS2. And all the events point in one direction only, and that is Doctor Strange serving as the key player in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and that can be done with help from Ant-Man as he played an integral part in Endgame as well. Benedict’s involvement in The Kang Dynasty takes a stronger stance, as he recently revealed when Radio Man told him that he’s working with Harrison Ford in an Avengers film. The clip has been shared on Twitter by MCU – CoveredGeekly.

Benedict Cumberbatch says Radioman recently told him that he'd be working alongside Harrison Ford in an Avengers movie. “He told me ‘oh you’re going to be working with Harrison [Ford]’ – I’m like ‘am I, where?’” Watch the full video: https://t.co/HEw69ie8TC pic.twitter.com/bJDhMrJQwY — MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) July 5, 2023

However, it is still not clear when he will be back with Doctor Strange 3 or some other films, and among them, another theory suggests that Benedict Cumberbatch can feature in Deadpool 3 due to the speculations of Deadpool and Wolverine variants or the Shang-Chi sequel. Kang Cumberbatch’s MCU character will likely be ever-present in some way and prepare the fans for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

For more updates on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, stay tuned to Koimoi!

