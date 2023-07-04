Chris Evans is one of the most popular and handsome actors in Hollywood who has shown his worth as an actor in many projects. However, he became an overnight sensation after donning Captain America’s suit in Marvel Universe. His sturdy looks, action skills and acting chops are admired widely across the world.

Chris has also been named the ‘S*xiest man alive’. But did you know this s*xy man lost his v*rginity during his senior year of school only, and that too for one time? Yes, you read it right. Scroll ahead to know more.

In an interview with Playboy, Captain America fame, Chris Evans once talked about his looks and how it was a bumpy road for him to get laid while he was young. He said, “Look at pictures of me growing up. It wasn’t always the way it is now. It was a bumpy road for me. But I think about that. There were kids doing a lot more than I was in high school. I just wasn’t there, I guess. I lost my virginity senior year. It happened one time and only one time.”

It was reported that Chris Evans was only 17, when he had lost his v*rginity. Once in another interview with Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor opened up about the time when he had raced back to home to tell his mother that he ‘did it’ and said, “My whole family, we’re just very open with a lot of things. If I had parties in high school, half the party [was] upstairs talking to her (Chris‘s mother) about inappropriate things. She’s a really, really cool woman. So cool that, after losing his virginity, I raced home and I said, ‘I did it! I don’t know what I was doing, but I think I did it’.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Chris Evans’ losing v*rginity story? Let us know.

