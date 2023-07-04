One of the biggest mysteries of Hollywood at this point is not whether Oppenheimer will open to a big number or not (we are sure it will), but it is whether Leonardo DiCaprio is dating Gigi Hadid. Two to with their activities separately and together have kept us all confused for the longest time, and add to that Leo went into a yacht trip with one of Hadid’s model friend. But the latest rumours that are hitting the internet the two are taking things forward and it looks like they have entered a secure place from the no strings attached situation that was reported earlier.

If you are unaware, Leonardo, apart from making headlines for his professional moves, is always under the spotlight for his personal life. Over the past one year, there have been twists and turns in his dating life that have made it to the mainstream and refused to fade. The most prominent being his 25-year dating policy. But seems like he is about to change it now.

As per the latest reports, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are probably moving forward with their relationship and are maybe dating each other. This is being claimed by the bystanders who have witnessed them having a fun time together at couple of parties that two have attended in the last few days. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Business Insider report, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted partying together second time in a row in Hamptons. Confirming that they were together, a source said that they were attending Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July celebration. They were accompanied by The Ned’s Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, Danny Abeckaser, and Hadid buddy Leah McCarthy.

On day two they attended Akiva and Garry Kanfer’s bottle-service-fueled Water Mill celebration at Kissaki. Both were having a gala time and were seen hopping to the tunes. The source claimed it appeared like the two are dating. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were also spotted at IT mogul David Rosenberg’s annual celebration in Bridgehampton on Saturday.

As per the witness, there was a “vibe” between the two. “The way they were talking to each other… you could feel the energy.” The couple first sparked rumours in September 2022 during the New York Fashion Week. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

