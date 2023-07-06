Salma Hayek knows how to increase the heat without even doing much, as she does it again while celebrating National Bikini Day and drops an image of her in a sultry two-piece showcasing her curvaceous figure. The Desperado actress brought the netizens to their knees, praising her beauty left, right and centre; scroll below to get a look at her latest scintillating image and find out what the social media is saying about it.

The actress always embraces her bold side and instils confidence in others by doing so and often gives her fans a glimpse of her life through her social media posts. Starting from telenovelas, the Desperado star has come a long and is one of the most influential figures in Hollywood.

Salma Hayek on Wednesday celebrated National Bikini Day with a racy pic of her in a multicoloured two-piece, looking like her s*xiest self. She captioned her photo on Instagram – “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback”. She paired the tie-up bikini with a pair of danglers as she posed her toned body standing in a pool with a no-makeup look.

Salma Hayek’s stunning look got millions of likes and thirst comments from her fans on the photo-sharing app. The followers praising the actress flooded the comment section with their remarks.

One of the users said, “Internet’s about to break”

While another wrote, “Hot Mammaaaaa”

Followed by “Few women can compete with your beautiful and sexy body.”

And, “You’re so empowering”

While another, failing to believe that she is 50 plus, wrote, “How old are u again, 23?”

One of them, voicing our collective curiosity, commented, “How is she this amazing”

Check out the picture of Salma Hayek here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

What are your thoughts on this racy picture of Salma? Let us know in the comments!

