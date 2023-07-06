Gone Girl proved to be one of the biggest highlights of Rosamund Pike’s career. The film, apart from Ben Affleck, also starred Neil Patrick Harris in a guest appearance. One of the most iconic scenes featured Pike gruesomely killing Neil Patrick in a scene during a steamy s*x session. The actress, once in an interview, dished out the details on the raunchy scene revealing how she prepared for the scene. Scroll down to read the details.

Rosamund Pike shot to fame with David Fincher’s Gone Girl, but she is also known for her work in movies like I Care A Lot, Radioactive, Jack Reachers, and a few others. Gone Girl was released in 2014 and was praised by both the critics and the audience.

Speaking of Rosamund Pike spilling the beans on her s*x scene with Neil Patrick Harris, the actress, as per Pop Minute, told Seth Myers during his talk show how she rehearsed alone with Neil Patrick Harris for a s*x scene for nearly two hours. “It’s a very odd experience. Funnily enough, when you’re shooting it and you’ve got a whole crew around you it’s remarkably normal,” said Pike. The actress continued, “However, the odd thing that David Fincher asked us to do was rehearse this scene alone for two hours on an empty sound stage Just Neil and myself. And that’s when it feels highly inappropriate.”

Take a look:

Rosamund Pike further shared, “You are alone with a man who is not your husband — who also has a husband and he’s in his underwear, you’re in your underwear, and you’re sort of dry-humping on a bed.”

The skilled actress added, “And no one’s there so you think we should probably be professional about this and film it on an iPhone to see how it looks. And then it just looks like we’re making some sort of super creepy home porn movie.”

Pike, while shedding more light about the Gone Girl scene, said, “We just said ‘OK, we’ve done it. We’ve got to call David in and get him to check our work.’ And then David comes in and then he just doesn’t come alone, he also brings Ben Affleck in. So then the thing goes from mildly inappropriate to totally inappropriate.”

