Adele reminded gig-goers of concert “etiquette” after the spate of bizarre items being thrown at artists of late.

The ‘I Drink Wine’ singer jokingly dared her fans to throw an object at her during her ‘Weekends with Adele’ Las Vegas residency at Ceasar’s Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adele told the crowd in a TikTok clip shared on Saturday (01.07.23): “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it? “I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist!”

She then proceeded to fire a T-shirt from a blaster into the crowd and giggled: “But you can shoot things at the audience.”

Adele’s comments came as Lil Nas X dodged a flying s*x toy. The 24-year-old rapper was performing at the Scandinavian edition of the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend when someone hurled a rubber toy at him.

He managed to dodge it with some quick footwork and then walked over to pick it up.

And then asked the audience: “Who threw their p**** on stage?”

Pop star Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after being hit in the face by a cell phone which was thrown at her by someone in the crowd at her show in New York City on June 18.

The ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ songstress was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stagehands at Pier 17’s The Rooftop venue rushed to help her before she left the stage completely. She was treated by doctors and reportedly needed three stitches.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini suffered a similar incident during her show at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho last Wednesday (28.06.23) when a fan threw a bracelet on stage and it hit her in the face.

And, most bizarre of all, Pink was passed a gig-goer’s mother’s ashes at her BST Hyde Park show in London on June 19.

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Jumped To Do A $100 Million Franchise & Channelled The Heartbreak Given By Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Into His Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News