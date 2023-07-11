Johnny Depp has, yet again, created a buzz as a source recently hinted that the actor might consider coming back to the Pirates of The Caribbean series. While he has not confirmed anything, his fans are, for all the right reasons, pretty ecstatic about the news. There is no denying that the star owns whatever character he plays, be it Captain Jack Sparrow or Edward Scissorhands. But did you know that he was once quite worried that he would lose the latter part to Tom Hanks?

We informed you earlier that the studio wanted Tom Cruise for the lead role in Edward Scissorhands. But his quirky questions troubled director Tim Burton and they ultimately had to part ways. Apart from Cruise, Hanks and Gary Oldman were also considered for the movie.

While Johnny Depp had already bagged the role that was earlier assigned to Tom Cruise, he still was not completely confident. The reason was Tom Hanks, the actor who had already made his foot in the industry in the ‘80s and won several awards in the ‘90s. It so happened that the cast and crew of Edward Scissorhands were residing in a resort together. Two girls came looking for the Forrest Gump actor and knocked on Depp’s door.

“There were two young girls at the door and I thought, ‘Oh, they found me and maybe they want me to sign something, I don’t know.’ So, I opened the door and said, ‘How do you do?’ and they said, ‘Hi. Is Tom Hanks here? Does he live here?’ I said, ‘What? No. Not yet.’ And I was convinced that Hanks would be replacing me. I was convinced. It was one of the most frightening moments in my career,” Johnny Depp said, as per The Hollywood Reporter during an interview with Heat Vision.

Johnny and Tim Burton have collaborated a few times after Edward Scissorhands as well but the fear of losing the role to some other actor remained in him for a while. During an interview with Movieline, the Alice In The Wonderland actor said, “But I’ll tell you something—on ‘Sleepy Hollow’ I was 100 percent convinced that I was gonna get fired within the first three weeks. I thought there was no way they were going to let me play the character that way.” Sleepy Hollow was a crime-thriller, directed by Burton as well.

Let us know what you think of the incident and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

