Acclaimed star Tom Hanks and actress Meg Ryan teamed for two rom-com classics: 1993’s ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and 1998’s ‘You’ve Got Mail’.

So why wasn’t he also a part of 1988’s ‘When Harry Met Sally’?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, revealed the secret reason on iHeart Podcast’s Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, reports Deadline.

“People probably don’t know this, but Tom Hanks was offered When Harry Met Sally, and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to not be married,” Rita Wilson said.

“And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.'”

Billy Crystal eventually got the part. Tom Hanks divorced first wife Samantha Lewes in 1987 and married Wilson in 1988.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks was earlier in news when he told The New Yorker: “Let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them.”

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump With Travis Barker In New Instagram Upload & Gets Trolled Online, Netizen Comments “He Never Saw That Belly?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News