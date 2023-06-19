Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently dominating the world headlines with their pregnancy announcement. The reality TV star chose an exquisite way to announce her pregnancy amid her husband Travis’ live concert and got viral on social media. On to the series of new events, Kourt took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself flaunting her growing baby bump with her husband posing, and the couple is now getting trolled for a bizarre reason. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kourtney is one of the most popular reality television stars worldwide and has over 222 million followers on Instagram. She’s the most honest and candid Kardashian-Jenner in the family, who tells things as it is and never sugarcoats anything. Two days ago, Kourt announced her pregnancy on the photo-sharing site, and it has over 6.2 million likes and over 88K comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Kourtney Kardashian shared more pictures of flaunting her growing baby bump on Instagram with her husband, Travis Barker, with a caption that read, “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

In the pictures, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen donning a transparent green coloured mesh bodysuit that she paired with black leather pants. Take a look at their intimate photos with Barker below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “He honestly didn’t know with her stomach looking about 5 months pregnant?”

Another user commented, “Just wondering how come he hadn’t a clue she was pregnant by seeing this nicely rolled belly!”

A third commented, “So you’re telling me he didn’t know she was pregnant.”

A fourth commented, “With that belly – you are telling me he had no idea she was pregnant? 🙄”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kourtney Kardashian for her latest Instagram post flaunting her baby bump? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Script History With Her Music, Becomes First Female Artist To Surpass 91 Million Monthly Streams On Spotify, Fans Say “She Is The Music Industry”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News