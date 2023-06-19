Zack Snyder Only Has Good Things To Say About 'The Flash' Even When Bosses Axed His DCU Future Abruptly: "I Love Ezra Miller..."

The Flash star Ezra Miller got a proper introduction as the DCU’s speedster in Justice League in both Zack Snyder and Josh Whedon’s versions and ultimately got their own solo film after a long due. The director, who is busy with his Rebel Moon, has spoken about Miller’s film and what he thinks of it. The film opened with a low rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a lot depends on the film and its actor’s future based on how it does in future.

For the unversed, the DCU is now getting revamped by the new co-heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, and a lot of projects and actors, including Snyder, have been let go from the Studio, making fans agitated by the decision. There is no doubt that Snyder has his own fan base whose sheer dedication made his version of the Justice League release.

Zack Snyder, who was present at Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Brazil for his upcoming project Rebel Moon opened up on the theatrical release of the much-awaited DCU film, The Flash, led by Ezra Miller. Miller has done a really commendable job in portraying the role and showcased his talent really well. The film has in the news after its spectacular trailer grabbed everyone’s attention and also because of Ezra’s legal troubles too.

Zack Snyder, while speaking to Matt “Supes” Ramos at the Netflix event, revealed that he is yet to see The Flash featuring Ezra Miller and is really excited about it. He said, “We haven’t seen it yet.” His wife chimed in, “We travelled here!” Snyder, further speaking about his affection for Ezra, said, “We’re gonna see it next weekend, so super excited. Ezra, I love [them], and I’ve been texting with [them], and I’m just excited to see it.”

For the unversed, The Flash’s storyline is inspired by the storyline of The Flashpoint, and it has multiple Batmen in the film besides a surprise cameo appearance by Nicholas Cage in the role of Superman. The film’s box office success will decide the future of Ezra Miller in the DCU moving forward, and amid all the backlash the film is getting for its questionable CGI, it seems to be hanging by a thread at the moment.

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the titular role, has been released on the 16th of June and is currently running in the theatres. For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

