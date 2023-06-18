The Flash Star Ezra Miller have fast become one of the most controversial celebrities in Hollywood. The actor in the pandemic hit the headlines for all the possibly wrong reasons and it included getting arrested, accusations of grooming a minor, breaking into people’s homes, threatening them and so on. They recently made their first public appearance in a long time. But did you know the actor, exactly a decade ago, revealed that they have a Polyamorous Squad of s*xual partners? Well, yes, and you certainly weren’t prepared for this.

Ezra is quite popular for their DCU part. The actor is also an out and proud queer and identifies by the pronouns They/Their. They decided to come out of the closet back in 2012 by calling themselves a ‘s*xual being’, this is the same time when they chose to make a very wild revelation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a The Pink News report, Ezra Miller were in conversation with Playboy when they chose to announce that they were queer. This is in the year 2012 when they revealed that they have found satisfaction in a squad that they chose to call their ‘polyamorous molecule’ or ‘polycule’ for short. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The reports say that the polyamorous group includes the members of the genrequeer’ band, Sons of an Illustrious Father, and others who fit in with the rest of the polycule’s vibe. Talking about it, they said, “I am trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I am married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet.”

“And then they are in the squad, the polycule. And I know they are going to love everyone else in the polycule because we are in the polycule, and we love each other so much,” Ezra Miller added.

Ezra Miller starrer The Flash is in theatres right now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Dwayne Johnson Blasted DJ Khaled’s Comment On How He Doesn’t Perform Oral S*x On His Wife As He Is The King: “I Take Great Pride In Mastering All Performances”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News