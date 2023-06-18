Dwayne Johnson is unarguably one of the highest moneymaking celebrities in the world, but he is equally known for his quick, witty replies. Displaying an example of the same, the amiable wrestler-turned-movie-juggernaut clapped back at DJ Khaled’s comment about how a woman’s job is to “praise the man — the king.” Read on ahead to find out what actually happened!

While we never know how the always-active social media megastar The Rock is going to express an opinion on Twitter. He gave a classic response buried in the comment section of a story link tweeted by The Root, which had a story that naturally deals with DJ Khaled’s controversial remarks. The story unearthed Khaled interview in which the singer said he doesn’t perform oral sex but expects it from his wife because there are “different rules for men.”

Dwayne Johnson felt compelled to voice his disagreement as he cleared his throat before sharing his opinions. The Black Adam star tweeted out, “Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances.” As he waded into the uproar caused by a resurfaced interview, he dropped a brief but brilliant remark on the Root Twitter thread and appeared to have the final say on the matter.

“This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread,” the tweet by Dwayne Johnson concluded. It was quite obvious that The Rock has mastered the Twitter comment performance with that. Following his comment, it left readers amused and added more classic comments.

Ahem.. *clears throat*

as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread 👀 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 6, 2018

In the controversial interview, DJ Khaled reportedly talked about he expected oral s*x from his wife and mother of their one-year-old son Asahd. He talked about he doesn’t perform oral s*x on his wife even though he expects her to because he’s “the king” and there are “different rules for men”

While things are bit complicated in the acting career of Dwayne Johnson, let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

