The world was sent into a state of shock when Shakira announced that she was parting ways with Gerard Piqué. The couple, who looked like a perfect one, shared a relationship of 12 long years before they decided to split, and the reason later was alleged to be infidelity from the former footballer’s side. While that has been a hot topic of discussion all across, and the parties involved haven’t bothered to react to it, seems like they are moving on, and now Pique has decided to take the nuptial plunge with now girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

For the unversed, Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June, 2022. The couple, in their statement, said it was a mutual decision and requested people to respect their privacy. However, less than a year ago Gerard found love again in Clara, and both confirmed their relationship as they went public at a music festival in Barcelona.

Now if the latest reports are to go by, Gerard Piqué is planning to marry Clara Chia, and the two might even announced their engagement soon. They were spotted ring shopping and sources say Piqué is ready. Read on to know everything you should about the same time.

As per a The Sun report, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia were spotted ring shopping in Barcelona, where as per a shop person inquired for a made-to-measure ring. Sources close to the couple now claim that they are indeed planning to get married and are going to do it within a month. “The ex-footballer and his girlfriend have taken this very important decision,” claimed the source.

The source reveals when Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia will be announcing their engagement. “They have also planned the ideal moment to make the good news public. The announcement will be made on another important date for Pique, the wedding of his brother Marc who is going to marry his childhood sweetheart Maria on June 24,” the source said.

However, Shakira continues to make headlines for her alleged budding romance with Lewis Hamilton. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

