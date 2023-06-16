The buzz around Shakira and her potential new beau is deafening. After the news of Tom Cruise falling for her, then the rumours around her falling for a prominent musician, the internet finally found a new name with Lewis Hamilton. The pop sensation was linked to the F1 superstar most recently, and the two have refused to step down from the headlines ever since. While there is no concrete confirmation from the horse’s mouth, reports now say they were found kissing and cuddling.

If you aren’t aware about the buzz there is around Shakira and Lewis, the two have been amongst the most trending names throughout the past couple of weeks. It is said that the two came close, and their affair began at the Miami GP. Ever since reports of their spottings and more have been going viral.

But it is the latest speculation that might stir the entire fanbase of both celebrities. It is now said that Lewis Hamilton and Shakira were spotted kissing and cuddling recently, and the two are in the early stage of their affair and very happy with each other. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per an El Confidencial’s Vaniatis report via Marca, the romance between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton is blooming, and that too very happily. The alleged new IT couple who were at the Spanish Grand Prix were spotted cuddling and kissing in the Montmelo paddock, as per the people who were present at the venue.

The report also mentions a source close to the pop star’s family who claims that the affair between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira on in its early stage and the two are enjoying the lighthearted beginning that has brought happiness to their lives, especially in the singer’s considering she is fresh out of a traumatic break up with Gerard Pique.

