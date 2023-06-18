Lindsay Lohan has been in the news for her drug abuse on several occasions as she has been very open about her personal life and the troubles she went through due to her drug addiction. The actress, way back in 2015, made headlines when she claimed that she was drugged at the wedding of her millionaire friend as she ran around n*ked in front of the guests. Scroll down to read the details.

For the unversed, Lindsay Lohan’s trouble with drug addiction began in her early twenties, and it soon went out of control. The actress has earlier struggled with substances such as cocaine, amphetamines, and prescription drugs. Lohan has also faced arrests for DUI and possession of cocaine.

Circling back to Lindsay Lohan’s claims of getting drugged at her millionaire friend’s wedding in 2015, according to Us Magazine, one of the guests from the lavish wedding revealed, “She would go up to her room, change, and come back down, make a scene, repeat” adding that Lindsay also got paranoid as people were taking her picture when she took over the DJ console during an Eyes Wide Shut-themed party. On the same, one attendee shared, “Lindsay was pretending to DJ using her iPhone,” the partygoer tells Us. “She kept replaying the same songs over and over and [then] accused people of taking photos of her, which wasn’t possible because they took our phones.” On the day of the ceremony, Lohan was also spotted painting her nails before the entire drama unfolded.

An insider then spilled the beans on Lindsay Lohan’s antics at the high-profile wedding of Justin Etzin and model Lana Zakocela in Italy saying, “She took off all her clothes and got completely n*ked and was running around her villa screaming that she’d been drugged.”

According to reports, an EMT was then called to check on Lindsay but turned out she was all fine.

They said, “She wasn’t slurring or anything. She was upset about the joke being made about her. She just wanted the attention.”

