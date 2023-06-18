Brad Pitt is one of the biggest Hollywood stars who has performed various characters throughout his acting career. With many movies, the actor has proved his mettle in the showbiz industry. While working on the 2014’s World War II movie Fury, the actor once had to intervene when Shia LaBeouf confronted Scott Eastwood about a filming miscommunication.

Released in 2014, Fury was an American war film written and directed by David Ayer. With a stellar cast, it was not possible that all of them would have easily gotten along. Sharing about the incident from the filming, Eastwood reflected on a “volatile moment” he had with LaBeouf, his co-star in the film, that Pitt ended up getting in the middle of. Read on to find out what actually happened!

In the movie’s script, Eastwood was asked to spit on a war tank during a scene, but LaBeouf did not know about it and took offence to Eastwood’s behaviour. He said, “[LaBeouf] got mad at me, and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of.” While things got a little too heated on the set of David Ayer’s 2016’s World War II movie, “I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” he added.

As Brad Pitt intervened in the situation, things were a little sorted. While talking about the incident, Scott added, “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a s****y work environment, or you’re rude, or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

While all that summarised up, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor revealed that all of them “were the knobs in the end,” as everyone was doing their work. Following the breakout, Shia LaBeouf also got into various controversies. He was reportedly fired from the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling after displaying “poor behaviour” to the cast and crew, including director Olivia Wilde.

