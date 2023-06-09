Lindsay Lohan has been asking Jamie Lee Curtis for parenting advice. The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas and she asked her ‘Freaky Friday’ co-star – who has Annie, 36, and Ruby, 26, with husband Christopher Guest – for tips on finding a good work/life balance.

She told Allure magazine: “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’”

Lindsay Lohan “can’t wait” to see what parenthood is like but admitted she’s been overwhelmed with emotion lately. She said: “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom. [I’ve been crying] happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”

Lindsay Lohan has retreated out of the spotlight, spending the last eight years living in Dubai, and she enjoys the familiarity of her quiet life in the UAE. She said: “Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day. But I love it. I really love structure because I don’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

Lindsay Lohan finds it “startling” not having to be on her guard for waiting paparazzi, as they are banned in Dubai.

Lindsay Lohan said: “In New York, I’m walking on the street and I hear the sound of a click, and I think, Was that paparazzi? To never have to worry about that in a place where I live is a startling feeling, in a way.”

The ‘Falling For Christmas’ actress shared the “unexciting” moment she broke the news to her husband that she was pregnant.

She laughed: “It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

