Kim Kardashian has a long list of exes, the most recent being Pete Davidson and rapper Kanye West. However, the social media queen was once married to NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the SKIMS founder’s marriage lasted for mere 72 days making everyone say that she might have tied the knot only for publicity. Scroll down the details.

The twist in the tale is Kim Kardashian later dubbed the marriage as a gay wedding which did not go down well with Kris Humphries. Kim had commented on her second wedding on one of the episodes of her reality show, The Kardashians.

According to the LGBTQ Nation, Kim Kardashian whilst talking about her 72-day marriage with Kris Humphries on her reality show said that she “loves a gay wedding,” adding, “I haven’t been to a gay wedding since my second wedding.” For the unversed, Kim and Kris remained married for just 72 days before he filed for an annulment. Reacting to Kim’s comment, an insider close to Kris asserted, “He does not understand why Kim continues to think he’s gay. It’s infuriating. Kim needs to move on, just like he has. She really should not drag his name through the mud after all of these years.”

Kim Kardashian also spoke about her failed marriage with Kris Humphries on the May 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen saying, “[Before the marriage, I was thinking,] ‘Holy sh*t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married.’”

Kim added, “I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids. So it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

The duo finalised their divorce in June 2013. She later went on to marry Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West about 11 months later. The two share four kids but headed for a divorce last year.

