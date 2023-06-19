James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy building their new DCU amid all the chaos and noise that refuses to fade around them. The two are right now in the casting process for their first movie from Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, titled Superman: Legacy. While that has its own share of buzz, the latest report apart from it said that Gunn wants Tom Cruise to make his DCU debut and play an unexpected character that was earlier played by Ryan Reynolds. Yes, the Mission: Impossible star is reportedly eyed for Green Lantern.

If you are unaware, Tom has been showering The Flash with praises as he saw the film much beforehand and was promoting it at the top of his voice. Turns out those meeting weren’t just about the Ezra Miller starrer, but the plans were bigger. Cruise has kept himself away from the superhero culture even after being rumoured to be MCU’s Iron Man multiple times in the past decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But James Gunn aims to break that and make Tom Cruise become a superhero and that too Hal Jordon. But looks like this has not gone down with the fans of the studio who are reminding James that Cruise is 60 and Green Lantern is supposed to be young. They even reminded him of axing Henry Cavill’s future in the DCU for a younger Superman. Read on to know.

Reacting to James Gunn wanting Tom Cruise as Green Lantern, a Twitter user wrote, “Tom Cruise is 60 years old as much as I would like him to be how Jordan I don’t think James Gunn and Peter Safran go with that they say they want a younger cast and Tom Cruise doesn’t fit that category.”

Another in a very bold tone said, “So let me get this straight we’re gonna have a 25-year-old Superman, a 62-year-old Batman ( assuming that Clooney is Bruce moving forward) and a 60-year-old Hal Jordan?? Yeah, DC is dead lol”

Check the reactions right below:

Tom Cruise is 60 years old as much as I would like him to be how Jordan I don’t think James Gunn and Peter safron I’ll go with that they say they want a younger cast and Tom Cruise doesn’t fit that category — thetrueminemaster (@trueminemaster) June 18, 2023

Hal jordan is supposed to be in his 20s maybe 30s.. Tom Cruise is 60 years old. — Annoyed Andy (@AboodFoolad) June 17, 2023

Tom Cruise is just having meetings to tell them you better freaking move Barbie or i tell them that i haven't watched #Theflash — Brown Eyed Black Sheep (@EyedSheep) June 17, 2023

Tom Cruise is 60 years old as much as I would like him to be how Jordan I don’t think James Gunn and Peter safron I’ll go with that they say they want a younger cast and Tom Cruise doesn’t fit that category — thetrueminemaster (@trueminemaster) June 18, 2023

So let me get this straight we’re gonna have a 25 year old Superman, a 62 year old Batman ( assuming that Clooney is Bruce moving forward) and a 60 year old Hal Jordan?? Yeah, DC is dead lol — Marcus Raynak (@MarcusRaynak) June 18, 2023

They're making a younger superman. Older greenlantern isn't wanted. — 𝑸𝒖𝒂𝒄𝒌𝑭𝒖 🇳🇬 | Stream Suspended  (@quackF4) June 17, 2023

Please no, what an absolute disgrace if true. DC is better off without him — Cookies of Chaos 🟧 (@ChaosCookies33) June 17, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: James Gunn Killed Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 Because It Was Linked To Henry Cavill’s Already Scrapped Man Of Steel 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News