Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the power couples in Hollywood, and their every move is carefully judged by social media, and it happened again when she shared a few pics of the actor on the occasion of Father’s Day, starting with a raunchy shirtless pic of the Batman actor. The netizens have been not at all impressed by the post, and they made it evidently clear in the comment section.

After a long-term on-and-off relationship, the couple finally got married to one another in Vegas last year, and their marriage is a great topic of discussion for all. It all aggravated more after their clip from this year’s Golden Globe ceremony with a frustrated expression on Affleck’s face started making the rounds.

Jennifer Lopez shared a carousel of images on her Instagram with the caption, “Daddy Appreciation Post Happy Father’s Day, Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.” Jennifer has two kids, twins Max and Emma, with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Affleck has two daughters, Violet and Seraphina and a son Samuel with his former wife, Jennifer Garner. The first picture in the carousal showcases a shirtless ripped photo of Ben followed by a montage of them together, with Lopez showering praises on him.

The other two photographs were of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck only, and the lack of pictures of their kids irked the netizens, especially since it was a Father’s Day post. The netizens went on field day trolling the celebrity couple.

One of them wrote, “And yet not one picture with his children”

Another user wrote, “I don’t know why …. But this post is somewhat cringe”

A thrid user calling out Jennifer Lopez wrote, “Way to diss ur baby daddy”

Followed by people saying, “Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol,” and “Why did she make this Father’s Day post about her 😂 she is soo narcissistic and not one damn picture with kids… lol i cant believe She put this out as a Father’s Day post.”

Another user commented, “Lol, this is so cringe”, followed by one saying, “Jlo posting her thirst trap”

There were many who questioned the lack of appreciation for Marc, the father of her kids and criticised the songstress for that. Take a look at the Father’s Day post by Jennifer Lopez here:

