Taylor Swift is currently at the peak of her career and enjoying entertaining her fans to the core. She is on her Eras Tour, travelling the country and winning millions of hearts with her tracks. As the singer continues to garner love for her tracks, she recently broke a Spotify record and scripted history.

Taylor has been in the industry for almost two decades now. After grabbing attention for her music in 2003, at the age of 13, Taylor went on to sign a deal with a production house in 2004. With some help, she released her first album with her name-title under Big Machine Records in 2006. Since then, she has been unstoppable when it comes to making songs and music. She has received many awards for her songs, including 12 Grammys.

It has been a while since Tay has been a constant in the headlines. After she kickstarted her most-awaited Eras Tour, earlier this year, news of her break up with Joe Alwyn after six years of dating came out. Her linkup with Matty Healy also grabbed many eyes, and the singer received backlash owing to the British singer’s history. She was also reported to have gone out on a “touch touch” date with Diljit Dosanjh.

Amid her dating life and controversies, Taylor Swift recently made history by becoming the first woman to surpass 91 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform Spotify. The news was broken by Pop Crave, and since then, Swifties have been celebrating the Love Story crooner’s new achievement.

Taylor Swift becomes the first female artist to surpass 91 MILLION monthly listeners in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/3JlHtNUldS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2023

Reacting to Taylor’s new milestone, a fan wrote, “she is the music industry,” while another penned, “coming for 1 billion after speak now.” A third one wrote, “Taylor making her story!”

A fourth Swiftie wrote, “taylor is in a lane of her own this is crazy.”

Addressing the singer’s competition with Lady Gaga, a Twitter user wrote, “I guess somebody can’t do this.”

