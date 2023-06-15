It is safe to say that both Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are among the leading personalities in the music industry. As the two collaborated in 2020 for their track Rain On Me, it came out to be a huge hit. However, there were consequences, as Gaga accidentally scratched Ariana Grande’s eye, but the latter’s reaction won everyone’s hearts.

Gaga began her musical career with her track Just Dance in 2008, ahead of which she did some small acting gigs in the industry. On the other hand. Grande started off with a Broadway musical in 2008 and later got her breakthrough with the 2010 Nickelodeon show Cat Valentine. With time, she focused on her music and now is among the most followed singers on social media.

In 2020, as Rain On Me came out to be a hit, Gaga shared some behind-the-scenes moments with her fans via Instagram. As the clip began with the two singing sensations rehearsing their steps along with some background dancers, Lady Gaga reveals she scratched the 7 Rings’ crooner’s eye. However, the latter seemed to be a happy about it.

As Lady Gaga could be heard saying, “Richard, I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing.” Ariana, while lying on the ground, said, “Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It’s an honor. I hope it scars,” to which the 37-year-old replied, “Which I’m not going to let you do. So, stop.” As Ariana wished for the scar to remain forever, the Bloody Mary singer said, “Ariana Grande, you scratched my heart.”

As a result, Gaga had to run behind Ariana Grande, who refused to put any ointment on the scratch, leaving everyone in splits. Watch the clip here.

Ariana’s gesture and respect towards Lady Gaga won many hearts as fans could not stop gushing about their bond.

