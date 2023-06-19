Pop sensation Shakira, who is currently rumoured to be stuck in a love triangle between F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and Hollywood star Tom Cruise, in a recent interview spoke about the time she was dating ace footballer Gerard Pique. The power couple dated for 11 years but never got married. Shakira and Pique share two kids together. Scroll down to read the details about her latest interview.

Apart from dealing with her personal issues, Shakira is also in the middle of a legal case over tax fraud amounting to a whopping $14.5 million. The Colombian singer could face prison for up to 8 years and a hefty fine of around $26 million, if proven guilty.

Speaking of her latest interview, Shakira, as per Essentially Sports, claimed she was a nomad and travelled more than any pilot could. Possibly referring to the year 2010-2011 when Shakira’s career was at peak, she also enjoyed a healthy relationship with Gerard Pique at the time. “I was a nomad, a person without roots or stability. I have traveled at such an intense pace that I have been in three countries in the same day. It is one of the highest prices I have had to pay for my career,” said Shakira. The award-winning crooner added, “Those years I was breaking it worldwide with my music. I was everywhere, I lived on a plane more than any pilot”.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker at the time became a judge on The Voice US and also attended the matches when Pique played.

In the same interview, the Grammy-winning crooner also laid emphasis on her tax fraud case saying, “I did not leave my affairs in the hands of inexperienced or family members… I hired the best”.

She added, “I paid everything, to the last peso, money has never been the most important thing to me”. Spanish authorities have accused Shakira of not paying her taxes from 2012 to 2014 and claiming that she was in Spain for more than 183 days a year and thereby obligated to pay taxes.

