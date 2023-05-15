Amber Heard has been away from the limelight for quite a long time now and it seems that she is not in a hurry to return to Hollywood. The actress received a lot of hatred after losing the legal battle against her ex–husband Johnny Depp. As per reports, she wants to live peacefully for a while, and it has been said that the Aquaman star owns a villa in Madrid worth 1.9 million dollars with luxurious five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Scroll below to read the details!

After facing a lot of backlash, the actress has decided to stay away from the chaos, and it has been reported that she has moved to Spain along with her daughter Oonagh. As per recent reports, she bought a luxurious villa in Madrid, and interestingly, her neighbours are many prominent personalities including, Spanish football coach Xabi Alonso, actress Mar Flores, Juan Benet, Antonio Gala, Juan Abelló, Carmen Sevilla, Narcís Serra, and Isabel Preysler.

As per a report in Animated Times, a close source has revealed that Amber Heard has no plans to return to Hollywood anytime soon. The source revealed, “I can reveal that Heard left Hollywood and quietly moved to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh. She is bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don’t think she’s in a hurry to go back to work or Hollywood, but she’ll be back when the time is right, for the right project.” The source revealed she wants to be back in movies, however, she was quite disappointed by the trials.

The report further revealed that people initially thought she was on a long vacation. However, it has now been confirmed that it is her permanent address.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage had a tragic end. Depp is now slowly coming back to normal, however, things are still tough for Amber Heard. But her buying a luxurious villa has again raised many eyebrows.

