Amber Heard and Liam Hemsworth worked together in the film Paranoia, and their chemistry was loved by all. However, do you know Amber went on to prank Liam with an s*x toy, who was already feeling a bit paranoid about doing steamy scenes with Heard in the film? Scroll below to read the scoop!

Amber Heard, who has been currently away from the limelight, have worked with many bigwigs and has remained a part of many blockbuster films. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the Aquaman actress pulled a prank on Hemsworth using a big black d*ldo that made him super uncomfortable.

Amber Heard was once interviewed by CONAN, and the actress was asked about her experience working with Liam Hemsworth, particularly about the steamy s*x scene that the duo shared in the film. The actress was quick to reveal that Liam was quite nervous about the scene and how she pulled a prank on him. She said, “He was nervous. I guess guys typically are in those sorts of scenes or situations, and he was nervous.”

The actress further revealed that she also went on to reveal “I go to the bed, pull it into the bed with us, and I made sure that we had the scene. I asked the director, Robert Luketic if we got the take. He said, ‘Yes’ and gave me the signal, and so in the scene, he’s supposed to passionately grab my arm and turn me around. I just substituted my arm for the d*ldo.”

On being asked about Liam Hemsworth’s reaction, Amber Heard jokingly said you can imagine how will he react. He was slightly surprised.

For the unversed, Amber Heard and Liam Hemsworth’s Paranoia was released in the year 2013, the same year when Heard and Johnny Depp started dating. The film didn’t open to many positive reviews. However, their chemistry had caught everyone’s reaction.

