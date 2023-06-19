Angelina Jolie is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, with a firm grasp of the action genre. The actress is known for doing her own stunts, mostly just like some of the other actors and her Lara Croft: Tomb Raider series got some intensive action sequences, but Jolie was not happy about one thing involving the film. She felt offended by the film’s poster that airbrushed her n*pples.

Jolie starred in two of the films in the franchise and did not reprise the role in 2018, passing the baton on to Alicia Vikander. Not many know she even had a close encounter with death while shooting an action scene for one of these films when a bullet went passed her, and thankfully she didn’t get hurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie had to maintain her physique for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, for which she had to undergo rigorous training and a strict diet, and while talking to Cinema, she shared her regime and said, “They had me up at seven each morning and handed me a protein shake. Suddenly, a nutritionist was giving me five meals a day. But you had to do these things to maintain your energy.” But apparently, she did not even want to be a part of the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider franchise, but the allure of travelling the world got her interested in it.

In another interview with Contact Music, Angelina Jolie shared her disappointment with the film’s poster in which her n*pples were removed via airbrushing, which allegedly offended the actress. She told the media outlet, “I still can’t get over that they airbrushed my nipples out of the posters for Lara. Look at that. No nip*les. I think it’s rather strange and odd. Nip*les are lovely.”

Both the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movies led by Angelina Jolie did fairly well at the box office, and the actress is much appreciated for her role by her fans.

And for more such throwback stories on your favourite Hollywood celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Cruise As DCU’s Rumoured Green Lantern Has Irked The Audience Who Are Reminding James Gunn That He Removed Henry Cavill For A Young Superman & Tom Is 60: “DC Is Dead, LOL”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News