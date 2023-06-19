Lady Gaga is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has not only carved a niche in the music industry but also in the acting industry. And she is known as a celebrity who speaks her mind. She has never shied away from talking about anything, be it her s*xual pleasures or s*xual assault that she had faced. Her songs’ lyrics often reflect her own personal life.

Once, in an interview, Gaga had admitted that her song ‘Sex Dreams’ is inspired by her s*x dreams. Without naming who that person was with whom she was having s*x, the songstress spilled some saucy deets. Keep scrolling to find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with SiriusXM, when Lady Gaga was asked, ‘Was your song ‘Sex Dreams’ inspired by a particular dream that you had?’ Confessing, Gaga could be heard saying, “Yes, or a few, actually many, and I mean, I think we all sometimes are dating someone, and you’re laying in bed next to them, but you’re thinking about someone else when you fall asleep. That can happen when a relationship is maybe not going so well, and I kind of wrote about that a little bit on pokerface, but I went into kind of more of a psychedelic slow jam. It’s a little bit funky on that record.”

“When I was writing it, if you listen to the lyrics, I’m going back and forth between talking and singing, and I’m talking and singing to the lover that I’m in bed with that I’m dating and then to the guy I’m thinking about. So yeah, and also, I’ve been having good s*x,” Lady Gaga further added.

Check out the clip here:

When Gaga was asked if she ever had a dream about someone, and then when she saw that person, she felt really weird. The singer-cum-actress set the record straight, admitting that it’s in her lyrics of the song.

On the work front, Lady Gaga caught attention as an actress after her movies ‘A Star Is Born’ with Bradley Cooper and ‘House of Gucci’ with Adam Driver. She will be next seen in Joker: Folie à Deux in 2024 as Harley Quinn.

Stick to Koimoi for more such throwback news and updates!

Must Read: When Rita Ora Got Accused Of Male Objectification & S*xism After She Ripped Open Zac Efron’s Shirt At MTV Awards, Actor Later Said, “I Was Having A Mild Heart Attack…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News