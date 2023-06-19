Hollywood biggie Brad Pitt, who is a proud owner of his French estate, Chateau Miraval along with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, was once conned into believing that the estate had a buried treasure and apparently the A-lister wasted his time in looking for it. Pitt in an interview revealed that he became obsessed with finding the buried treasure under his property in Provence, France. Scroll down to read the details.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married on their lavish French estate in 2014. They purchased the stunning property for $67 million in 2008 and it is currently valued at a whopping $160 million. It was also reported that Jolie in 2021 sold her 50% stake in the property and Pitt later sued her for illegally selling her shares.

According to Insider, Brad Pitt was informed that a buried treasure worth millions of dollars was buried somewhere on the estate. The Hollywood heavyweight was told that the treasure contained gold dating back to the Crusades. In an interview with a magazine, Pitt said, “I got obsessed” adding, “Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all.” The renowned star revealed that he even bought radar equipment in order to survey the property for the treasure. Pitt further shared, “Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold.”

The Oscar-winning star then shared that it all turned out to be a lie and the man who told him the story was trying to get the actor to invest money in a radar company. On this, Pitt admitted that it was “pretty foolish in the end” however, he added, “It was just the hunt that was exciting.”

Speaking of the French estate, the Bullet Train star’s attorney had earlier claimed that Pitt and Jolie agreed to never sell their share in the property without the other’s approval.

