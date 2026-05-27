Supergirl, the second film in the DC Universe starring House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock as the titular superhero, is all set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. Its predecessor, James Gunn’s Superman, earned an impressive $618.7 million worldwide against a $225 million budget, as per Box Office Mojo. Keeping in mind the fact that Supergirl is a relatively lesser-known character compared to Superman, the upcoming Craig Gillespie-directed feature may find it challenging, and it appears that it’ll match Superman’s worldwide haul.

Although Supergirl’s exact budget has not officially been revealed, reports suggest that if the film crosses the $425 million worldwide mark, it could become profitable at the box office. However, it remains to be seen whether it can replicate the earnings-to-budget performance of James Gunn’s 2025 hit Superman.

Now, let’s take a look at how much Supergirl would need to earn at the domestic box office to enter the top five highest-grossing live-action superhero movies that were released in the last five years.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Live-Action Superhero Movies Of The Last 5 Years (North America)

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing live-action superhero movies of the past five years (since 2021) in North America, along with their domestic earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $814.9 million Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): $636.7 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022): $453.8 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): $411.3 million The Batman (2022): $369.8 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Supergirl

Based on the above figures, it can be observed that for Supergirl to rank among the top five highest-grossing live-action superhero movies of the last five years, it must earn at least $369.8 million in North America. According to a recent projection by Box Office Theory, the film is tracking to earn between $47 million and $65 million in its opening weekend in North America.

If it manages to hit the upper end of this projection and maintains consistent holds for at least 5-6 weeks after its release, Supergirl may have a chance to surpass that figure. However, it remains a difficult benchmark to meet, and the final box-office verdict should be clear after its release on June 26.

What Is Supergirl All About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays He-Man, Skeletor & More?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News