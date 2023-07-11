Margot Robbie is now all over the news and the internet as she is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Barbie’ directed by Greta Gerwig and co-starring with Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey and others. However, years ago, did you know Brad Pitt had predicted the future that Margot could become a Barbie? Yes. That’s right.

Getting a compliment from any actor is a big deal, but getting it from Brad Pitt is definitely something else. However, when Margot received it, she denied it on his face. Why? Well, scroll ahead to watch why Robbie reacted to it that way.

Years ago, in an interview, Brad Pitt had predicted the future that Margot Robbie had the potential to become a real-life Barbie and said, “You’re like a Barbie”. To that, Margot had turned it down and responded while denying, “No, not a Barbie”. However, Brad’s prediction turned out to be true, and The Wolf Of Wall Street actress is now featuring in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, which is set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

Now, that old video is resurfacing all over the internet, and the netizens have been reacting to the same. Check out the video here as shared by one of Margot’s fan pages named ‘afiresmargot’ on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie {Fan Page} (@afiresmargot)

Well, one of the netizens wrote in the video, “Brad predicted the future. 😂😂😂😂😂”

Another one lauding the Hollywood actor said, “He proved her right lol.”

One commented, “This aged well.”

One of Margot Robbie’s fans penned, “She’s absolutely born to be the Barbie!!”

One netizen even mentioned how Ryan Gosling is the perfect choice as Ken and wrote, “Don’t forget in Gray Man when Chris Evan’s calls Ryan Gosling a Ken doll. ‘First person to put a bullet in this Ken dolls head gets a 1M bonus’.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Brad Pitt predicting Margot Robbie’s future which we are now excitedly anticipating?

