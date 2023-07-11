Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood now is fighting an ugly battle of divorce after the former filed for it in 2016. The battle is seeing an ugly spat concerning their ownership of a Fench winery. Jolie and Pitt bought the estate, Chateau Miravel, while they were still married, and in 2021, the former sold her stakes and got sued by the latter for allegedly doing so wrongfully.

Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share to a Russian businessman and reportedly accused her of “enriching herself” along with “intentionally damaging” him in court documents filed previously. The Maleficent actress has fired back and allegedly mocked the actor, taking a dig at his “I am a farmer now”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report on Page Six, Angelina Jolie lodged a cross-complaint against Brad Pitt, calling out the idea that he had built the business. The statement says. “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.” The statement further taunting Pitt and his multi-tasking of handling his film career and the wine business read, “During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties.”

Angelina Jolie’s statement also mentioned how Brad Pitt diligently paid a visit to the estate and said, “While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French labourers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron.”

The report also stated that Angelina Jolie’s counter-complaint claimed that Brad Pitt ‘looted’ the business and spent the profit worth millions of dollars on shallow things, which included renovating a recording studio.

Brad and Angelina met one another on the sets of their film Mr & Mrs Smith and soon fell in love, and after years of togetherness and six children, the couple separated in 2016.

For more updates on Angelina, Brad and your favourite Hollywood stars, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Freaks Out As She Notices A Woman By The Window In Her Selfie, Netizens Hilariously React, “That Is Marilyn Monroe Seeking Vengeance”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News