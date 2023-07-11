Sofia Vergara turned 51 on July 10th and celebrated her birthday by dropping some bomb pictures of herself on social media. She has been blessed with a voluptuous figure which sometimes proved to be of great trouble for the actress as she once joked about going under the knife to reduce her cup size. Sofia might turn to science to maintain her beauty but other parts have been generously gifted by the heavens above. Scroll to get the deets.

The Colombian star rose to fame with her role as the matriarch of the Pritchett family in the sitcom Modern Family. She became an instant hit among the audience. Her accent played a big part in her getting all the success via the show, along with her amazing comic timing and sincere acting.

Sofia Vergara is aware of her assets quite well and is not insecure about it either. She even takes the liberty to joke about it at times, like once in an interview on Watch What Happens Live as she entertained the idea of going under the knife to reduce the size of her bre*sts when the time comes. As per reports, Sofia requires a 32F bra, and she once told Vanity Fair that she used to shop for her undergarments from places which made bras for strippers.

Sofia Vergara told the host Andy Cohen, “Eventually, I’m going to have to have it. Yeah, eventually, I’m going to have to have it. Something’s going to have to be done. It’s going to be really uncomfortable to walk with [them] hitting the knees!”

She told Vanity Fair, “Believe me, I wish I had fake b**bs. I lay down, and they completely go down like all the way, like here.” She added, “My whole life, buying a bra was a nightmare. What I used to do when I moved to L.A., I found places like Frederick’s of Hollywood that make bras for [strippers].”

In 2013, Sofia told Vogue, “I mean, a normal girl will just put the dress on and leave. I need them to be like an armoury. My dresses are like a work of art inside because, you know, I am 40 years old, I had a baby, and I am a 32F b**b.”

Sofia turned 51 on July 10th, and she celebrated her birthday with her loved ones as she dropped a few pics of the moments, along with one in a neon bikini looking gorgeous as ever.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

