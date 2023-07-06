Sofia Vergara is a popular name in the world of television, her interviews often generate amusing moments, and she is known to be quite bold in her fashion choices which at times result in awkward malfunctions. A few years back, she faced one such wardrobe malfunction while enjoying a good dance with Derek Hough. Scroll below to find what went down!

Sofia rose to fame after her role in the popular sitcom Modern Family, where she played the role of Columbian hot head Gloria Pritchett, second wife of Jay Pritchett. The audience instantly fell in love with her vivacious character on the show, and she soon became a household name.

A few years ago, Sofia Vergara attended the HBO Emmy after-party in a body-hugging white gown with corset detailing in the front. The off-shoulder dress from Roberto Cavalli snuggly clung onto her curvaceous body, putting on a show of her busty assets. She kept her long hair open and parted from the midsection. For makeup, she went for a full coverage one with kohled eyes and bold red lips. For accessories, she had a bejewelled bracelet, and a few statement rings on her. Check out the picture of her gorgeous gown shared on Twitter here:

Sofia Vergara looked as stunning as always, but her busty assets failed to stay contained in her off-shoulder gown, and she suffered a malfunction when she hit the dance floor and shook a leg with Dancing with the Stars professional Derek Hough, per Emirates247. As per the report, she was hurled around by Derek, and on the song Footloose, he spun her around for five minutes.

Sofia Vergara and Derek Hough at HBO’s Official 2014 Emmy… pic.twitter.com/XNscNoXDQX — Sneha (@techtyms) August 26, 2014

Sofia and Derek were reportedly spinning around the dance floor, and she was flying through the air while doing so at a point in time the Modern Family star’s strapless off-shoulder gown slipped down, revealing her bare bre*st accidentally. The actress managed herself really well, as she was reportedly pretty composed after the incident.

