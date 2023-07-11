Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of Hollywood’s most private couples, but their chemistry and love for each other is undeniable. The two met on the set of the 2011 film ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Despite their privacy, there have been some speculations over the years about whether or not Gosling and Mendes are married.

In 2022, Mendes seemingly confirmed that they are married when she referred to Gosling as her “husband” in an interview. However, neither Gosling nor Mendes has ever officially confirmed or denied their marital status. However, the star couple co-parent two daughters together, Esmeralda and Amada. They rarely make public appearances together, and they don’t share much about their personal lives on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when they do speak about each other, it’s clear that they are deeply in love. During the premiere of their film ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ Ryan openly displayed his love for Eva when a photographer tried to cross his limits at the red carpet. On the red carpet, a fashion photographer called Eva Mendes said, “Hey Baby” and all hell broke loose.

As quoted by New York Post, “Ryan completely flipped out, and it got heated. Ryan got in the guy’s face and said, ‘Who are you calling baby?’ Eva had to jump in and calm everyone down before it came to fisticuffs. Ryan then made nice and shook the guy’s hand.” So that’s a couple who stays together and stays private.

Recently at the premiere of his upcoming movie Barbie, Ryan Gosling wore a locket with the initial E once again displaying his love at par for Eva Mendes. Gosling has also spoken about his love for Mendes earlier in interviews. In a 2017 interview with People, he said, “She’s the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. She’s strong, she’s funny, she’s beautiful, she’s kind.”

In a 2016 interview with The Edit, Mendes said that Gosling is “the love of my life.” She added, “He’s everything to me. My best friend, the love of my life, the father of my children.”

There have been many speculations over the years about Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ relationship. Some people believe that they are married, while others believe that they are simply very committed partners. There is no concrete evidence to support either claim, as the couple has always kept their personal lives private.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Fires Back At Brad Pitt For Accusing Her Of Unlawfully Selling Her Stakes In Their Multi-Million Worth French Winery: “He Deals In Illusions…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News