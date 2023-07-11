There is no doubt that Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ are two of the most highly anticipated releases of 2023 and have generated enormous anticipation and buzz. Fans are going berserk over the fact that they can watch their favorite movies on a single day. Apart from the fans, the release of the aforementioned movies have also turned out to be really massive for theatres as well and they are ready to welcome movie-goers with open hands.

Set to premiere on July 21, the contrasting nature of these high-end ventures has managed to spark months of online conversations, memes, and fan art. Movie enthusiasts have been engaging themselves in passionate debates about which film to watch first and speculation about box office performance, particularly during opening weekend. However, it looks like both movies are set to have a bumper opening at the box office and have already sold thousands of tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a recent report, AMC Theatres revealed that more than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for a ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ double feature. Fortunately, instead of facing the tough decision of choosing between the two, moviegoers, especially AMC Stubs members, are opting to see both films on the same day. Elizabeth Frank, the executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer at AMC Theatres, shared her excitement about the impressive ticket sales and noted that this is “only the beginning.”

“That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales. Just as exciting, with 10 days to go until these movies open, this may only be the beginning. From Friday to today, we saw a 33% increase in the number of guests who decided to create their own double feature by purchasing tickets to see both movies on the same day. We are thrilled to see this momentum,” Frank told Variety.

This is encouraging news for the studios as well as for the struggling theatre industry. Movies like ‘The Flash,’ ‘Elemental,’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘ were expected to give some relief to the industry, but everything went downhill when the aforementioned movies bombed at the box office and performed much lower than expectations. However, things are looking pretty different when it comes to ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’. The discourse surrounding both movies has transformed their releases into highly-anticipated events. As the release dates draw nearer, the anticipation continues to build, with movie enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the chance to witness these highly-anticipated cinematic offerings. It will be interesting to see which movie emerges as the victor at the box office, but the sheer enthusiasm surrounding both movies seems to be giving an idea that ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are undoubtedly going to enchant audiences with their unique storylines.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are scheduled to hit theatres on July 21, 2023.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr Reveals He Was Doubtful About Own Acting Skills After Being MCU’s Iron Man For Years: “…Christopher Nolan Was Endorsing, Let’s Work Those Other Muscles”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News