Karen Allen was “disappointed” with her small role in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

The 71-year-old star briefly returns as Indy’s wife Marion Ravenwood in the new movie but lamented how director James Mangold changed the story content and reduced her screentime.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Karen said: “When Steven (Spielberg) was still gonna direct the film, I didn’t have the opportunity to read any of those scripts, although I know that Marion was much more involved in the story at that juncture.

“I knew James had hired new writers and that there was going to be a whole new approach with a new director and new writers, but I was really going into the unknown.”

The ‘Scrooged’ star added: “The next thing I knew, I was a reading a script that told (‘Dial of Destiny’s’) story, and of course, I was disappointed.

“I had thought I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was not just the direction they decided to go.”

Karen also believes that the decision to kill off Marion and Indy’s son Mutt (Shia LeBeouf) in the Vietnam War prevented her from having a more significant part in the project.

She said: “I think they had some problems to solve with the story in terms of Shia LaBeouf not coming back, and they chose to create this story that Mutt had been killed in the war and that it put a wedge between Marion and Indy.

“I mean, you could have knocked me down with a feather when I read it. But I was really happy that they came back together in the end.”

