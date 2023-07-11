Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, is the foundation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Tthe actor shouldered a huge responsibility in kickstarting one of the highest-grossing studios. After playing the role for over a decade, Downey has now opened up about fearing that his Marvel role has affected his talent. He is all set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon in the role of Lewis Strauss.

RDJ is one of the most loved MCU actors, and his fans are demanding to see him in future Marvel projects. A few days back, as per reports, he was spotted on the sets of Captain America: Brave New World and was allegedly seen driving some supercars. Scroll below to know what RDJ says about his glorious superhero role that gave him all new levels of popularity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With just a few days left for his Oppenheimer to hit the theatres Robert Downey Jr in an interview with The New York Times, reflected upon the time he played the role of Iron Man in the MCU and how he was concerned that it might have affected his art. He said, “Yes. A hundred per cent and I knew there was a point where Chris Nolan was endorsing, let’s work those other muscles, but let’s do it while rendering you devoid of your usual go-to things.”

It is not unknown to people that the Marvel Studios gave some of the highest-grossing cinemas in Hollywood, and speaking in that reference, Robert Downey Jr added, “If you’re talking about, adjusted for inflation, the biggest movies of all time, ‘Gone With the Wind’ and ‘The Ten Commandments’ are there. I’m sure that in the years those movies came out, there were probably films that you and I would agree were a better representation of what cinema can be.”

The Iron Man star added, “I did not have the luxury of wondering what the longer-term repercussions of coming in as a second-tier superhero for something that was going to build out into a cinematic universe would be — and it didn’t matter because I had a Super Bowl ring on each finger while this debate was being contested with much heat.”

He, however, shared that he is glad to have had the Marvel experience, which brought him to where he stands today. Robert Downey Jr said, “So coming from that other place, entering the box-office-weekend-dominating place, then going into this spot now where I’m happy that I’m in this quality product — I’m happy that I regained my connection with a more purist approach to making movies.”

Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer is all set to hit the theatres on July 21st.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Fires Back At Brad Pitt For Accusing Her Of Unlawfully Selling Her Stakes In Their Multi-Million Worth French Winery: “He Deals In Illusions…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News