Ridley Scott, the 85-year-old filmmaker, is in no mood to stop and keeps on coming forward with big movies. He came out with ‘The Last Duel’ and ‘House of Gucci’ in 2021 and has ‘Gladiator 2’ coming out next year. However, people forgot that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is releasing one of his passion projects this year, and is titled ‘Napoleon’. If you are one of those who have been eagerly waiting for a trailer, then we have some good news for you. The first trailer of Ridley Scott‘s upcoming movie ‘Napoleon’ has finally arrived and gives viewers a detailed look at the titular character played by none other than Joaquin Phoenix.

The trailer starts by giving viewers a look at how things got chaotic in France in 1793 before introducing Phoenix’s character. As the trailer moves forward, Napoleon is given a task to defend France from the enemies. No point in guessing that he did an exceptional job in defending his country, gaining a cult following. The trailer gives us a closer look at how one of the most daring personalities in the world’s history rose to power and went on to become France’s emperor. But it was not a cakewalk for him and had to make some really hard choices along the way. In one of the scenes, Napoleon states he is “destined for greatness,” but that those in power see him as a weapon, so he decides to take matters into his own hands and take the throne of France for himself.

The trailer is filled with epic battle sequences and a lot of drama. The 2-minute and 38 seconds clip also makes it clear that Pheonix was the perfect choice for this role. Another thing that makes Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal better is that he is not trying to do any kind of accent while playing the French Emperor. Honestly, that is a big relief.

The video also introduces Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, the first wife of Napoleon Bonaparte. Although we don’t see much of Kirby’s character in the trailer, we get a sense that the movie will highlight how Josephine played an important role in making Napoleon a larger-than-life figure.

The trailer starring Phoenix seems to be giving an indication that we are in for an epic ride and Scott might be the best guy to give viewers another epic historical epic.

Apart from Phoenix and Kirby, other actors to star in the movie include Tahar Rahim (Paul Barras), Ben Miles (Caulaincourt), Ludivine Sagnier (Theresa Cabarrus), Matthew Needham (Lucien Bonaparte), Youssef Kerkour (Marshal Davout), Phil Cornwell (Sanson ‘The Bourreau’), Edouard Philipponnat (Tsar Alexander), Paul Rhys (Talleyrand), John Hollingworth (Marshall Ney), Gavin Spokes (Moulins) and Mark Bonnar (Jean-Andoche Junot).

‘Napoleon’ is scheduled to hit theatres on November 22, 2023.

