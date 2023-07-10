The loyal fans of Nicki Minaj lost their calm after the acclaimed rapper made it to the red carpet premiere event of Margot Robbie starrer Barbie. Nicki Minaj has been associated with the term Barbie for more than a decade. In fact, she even once mentioned how Barbie dolls make girls feel good about themselves. Scroll down to read what else she said.

Since we are talking about Barbie, let us also remind you that Nicki Minaj even has a song in the movie called Barbie World with another female rapper Ice Spice. Apart from Nicki, musicians like Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish were also spotted with their best outfits. Barbie’s lead stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu too marked their presence at the Los Angeles premiere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Nicki Minaj talking about Barbie dolls, according to Capital FM, the rapper in 2012 stated, “I feel like Barbie is great because it doesn’t only focus on beauty.” The rapper continued, “You have Barbies that work, they have tons of different jobs now. And they come in different shades, which I love, and different hairstyles. So, I think that they’ve gotten to the point where they’re making girls feel like it’s OK not to look like or be like the traditional Barbie.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper also defended the dolls over claims they might also promote a negative body image for young girls by comparing them to similarly idealistic boy’s toys like Action Man.

“Now in terms of a body image, even male action figure dolls are cut up more than the average man – it’s just how people make dolls,” said Nicki.

For the unversed, Nicki Minaj coined herself the figure Harajuku Barbie back in the day when MySpace used to be the place to be. The rapper has frequently shown herself as synonymous with Barbie in her songs.

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Tom Holland Had To Wear A Thong Underneath His Spider-Man Suit Leaving Him With Serious Misgivings: “Would My Ar*ehole Ever Be The Same Again?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News