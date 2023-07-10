Jared Leto has been known to take his characters seriously – sometimes way too seriously. His antics while he was playing Joker in Suicide Squad grabbed a lot of attention as it was reported that he was sending unwrapped condoms to other cast members. That’s not the only time when he took his method a notch higher. He did similar things when he was playing Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club. In fact, it apparently rubbed off his co-star Matthew McConaughey the wrong way. Scroll on to know the deets.

Jared played a transwoman character in the Dallas Buyers Club, and Matt played the role of Ron, a person with AIDS who was also transphobic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew went on record to state that he did not get along well with Jared and that they did not care about each other much. As per India Today, a source said, “Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto weren’t chummy on the Dallas Buyers Club set.” Later, the True Detective actor confirmed it and said, “We didn’t get along, He didn’t care about me, and I didn’t care about (him).”

As per Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, Jared Leto was in his element since the time they discussed the script on Skype. As per Vulture, the filmmaker said, “He was dressed as a woman, and he was hitting on me. And he kept it up for 25 minutes. I didn’t know how to address him or her because he was such a lady. He was such a girl, and he was s*xy.” In fact, he added that Matthew McConaughey was also impacted by his charm and at one point, as per the director, he said, “I don’t know whether to kick your as* or f*ck it!”

The Interstellar actor also agreed with him and added, “He tried to steal things from me. Literally, my pocketknife, lighters, etcetera.”

Well, with so much going on, what do you think might have been the exact reason for the two not getting along well? Let us know in the comments below, and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kris Jenner Revealed Having S*x In A Plane’s Bathroom & How She Was Publicly Caught By The Flight’s Attendant Who Made An Announcement Saying “You’ve Just…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News