The casting of Doctor Strange is considered to be perfect as Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role, but there were many other Hollywood A-Listers in the running. Among many names, Ethan Hawke was also rumoured to play the sorcerer’s supreme but could not due to some reasons. However, as Ethan is already part of the MCU, he was keen on starring in a superhero project but felt committing to these superhero projects was a potential setback.

While it was Ethan’s daughter who forced him to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he made his debut in the Disney+ series Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac. Apart from Ethan, DC’s current Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix was also in the running but could not commit due to a long contract of playing the character.

During a conversation on Happy Sad Confused, Ethan Hawke once shared that he thought Marvel and director Scott Derrickson wanted to cast him before Benedict Cumberbatch. Back in 2016, it was rumoured that Hawke was circling around a Marvel project of his own, and the project was Doctor Strange. “So my point is I am totally open to doing something like that, [but] there’s a problem that comes along whenever Marvel’s gonna approach Joaquin [Phoenix] or me or anybody who’s in love with acting,” said the actor

While Ethan Hawke didn’t confirm the reports, he believed he was Derrickson’s original pick for the role of Doctor Strange. “If you have a reputation as a pretentious artist type, it doesn’t work in your favour. I would love to work with Scott [Derrickson], and I have a sneaky suspicion that Scott wanted me for that too,” said the actor.

It seems like fate had other plans, as the actor was seen as Moon Knight‘s primary antagonist, cult leader Arthur Harrow. In his character, Hawke showed an incredible spectrum of emotion while similarly letting shine every ounce of his acting ability.

Do you think Ethan Hawke would have been a better pick for the role of Doctor Strange? Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

