Talking about s*x encounters and not getting the name of The Kardashian star on the list is just impossible. While the family has flaunted their lifestyle to the world, the [pop culture world is always keen to know what they are up to. Recalling a similar s*x incident, Kris Jenner once revealed her most embarrassing moment ever, and it involved the time she joined the mile-high club. Read on to find out more about it.

The Momager has been managing the feud between her daughters as she always tried to keep the family together. Being one of the most prolific momagers of all time, she has propelled not just one of her kids to stardom but all six. However, that does not mean she has always been perfect. Kris has had embarrassing moments, just like the rest of us, and it’s quite a doozy.

During a conversation with Cosmopolitan magazine for their 50th-anniversary issue, Kris Jenner once shared an embarrassing moment with Caitlyn Jenner on a commercial airliner in first class.

She revealed that she joined the Mile High Club and felt we got away with it as a flight attendant caught their s*x encounter. For those who don’t know about Mile High Club, one has to have intercourse on an aeroplane to be a part of the group, thus putting them a mile (or more) high during the act.

Kris Jenner revealed, “We had s*x in the bathroom, and we came out, and nobody said anything,” and assumed no one knew about it. However, to her surprise, the flight attendant got on the microphone at the end of their flight, “Congratulations, You’ve just joined the mile-high club. We’re so proud of you, and we decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!” I could not squish down in my seat low enough. I was mortified.’”

However, thanks to her daughter Kylie Jenner, who has access to a private jet, we wonder if Kris would not face any further embarrassment. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

